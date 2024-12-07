'End of India': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's clueless surrender against pink ball points at dark future

Rohit Sharma-led India had their backs against the wall after a brutal Travis Head onslaught on Day 2 of the Adelaide pink-ball Test against Australia. Ever since the hosts took a lead of 157, a solid batting effort was needed by India to stage a comeback in the match. However, this was not to be the case as the top order collapsed like a pack of cards. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply on Day 2 of Adelaide Test (AP Photos)(AP )

Senior and experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli disappointed with the bat and their clueless surrender against the moving ball points to a bleak and dark future.

After KL Rahul (7) and Yashasvi Jaiswal's (24) departure, hopes were high from Virat Kohli, who recently ended his century drought in Perth. However, the former India captain lasted just 21 balls in the middle before once again falling prey to his weakness -- fishing outside the off stump.

Kohli eventually walked back after scoring just 11 runs. The forward lunge once again proved fatal for the batter who has 30 Test hundreds to his name. The ball that was bowled fullish on the fourth-fifth stump line angled back in slightly and ended up taking the thick outside edge. In the end, Alex Carey completed a simple catch.

The right-handed Kohli failed to get going in the first innings of the Adelaide Test as he departed after scoring just 7 runs. He was dismissed by Mitchell Starc after not reading the rising delivery properly.

Pat Cummins gets the better of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma lasted just 15 balls in the middle in the second innings and his stint was cut short by Australia captain Pat Cummins. The Indian skipper walked back after scoring just 6 runs.

The ball bowled by Cummins angled in on a good length and Rohit was unable to read the line and as a result, he was bowled. Cummins then jumped in the air to celebrate in style.

After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Mark Nicholas who was on commentary for Star Sports at that time said, “End of India, end of Rohit Sharma.”

Rohit was not at his best in the first innings as well as he scored just 3 runs before being dismissed by Scott Boland.

Coming back to the Adelaide Test, India ended Day 2 at the score of 128/5, still trailing by 29 runs. For the visitors, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy are currently unbeaten on 28 and 15 respectively.

Earlier, Australia took a lead of 157 after Travis Head played a knock of 140 off 141 balls. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each as India bowled out Australia for 337.