England all-rounder Jenny Gunn announces retirement from international cricket

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:01 IST

England all-rounder Jenny Gunn has announced her retirement from international cricket. Gunn, who is England’s most capped player in T20Is, made 259 appearances for her country, winning three World Cups and five Ashes series. Only Charlotte Edwards (with 309) has represented England Women more than Gunn, who made her debut in 2004.

Gunn was a member of the England side that won the inaugural Women’s World T20 in 2009, and also featured in her country’s Women’s World Cup-winning campaign that same year.

“I have made one of the hardest decisions and decided the time has come to retire from international cricket. I started as a young kid playing the game I loved for fun and I could only dream of becoming a professional cricketer,” said the 33-year-old.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in some great teams and to be part of some amazing battles over the years but as a small girl I always said I wanted to put a World Cup medal next to my dad’s European Cup winner’s medal, and there are now three of them next to his medal on the mantelpiece,” she added.

ECB’s managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor also heaped praise on Gunn and said: “Jenny has been the most tremendous servant to England Women’s cricket throughout the 15 years she has played for England.”

“Her longevity, work ethic and commitment have been hugely impressive across both the amateur and professional eras and on countless occasions she has delivered match-winning performances for the team with both bat and ball.

“Jenny has been an exceptional role model for our sport and we are so grateful for everything she has done. Very few international cricketers have carried themselves with so much humility and shown such care for her team-mates as Jenny. She will be very missed by players and staff alike,” she added.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 11:32 IST