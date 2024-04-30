Jofra Archer returns as defending champions England announce squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in the defending champions' squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the 15-player squad on Tuesday and said in its statement that Archer has recovered from his long-standing elbow injury. Jos Buttler is captain of the team which includes spin-bowling all-rounder Tom Hartley, who had made a big impression during England's five-match Test series in India earlier this year. Jofra Archer has not played international cricket since March 2023. (AP)

There was no place, however, for all-rounder Chris Woakes, who was part of England's T20 and ODI World Cup-winning teams, while batsman Dawid Malan is also omitted. England will prepare for the tournament with a four-match T20 series against Pakistan starting at Headingley on May 22. They kick off their tournament against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Archer had said earlier that he is aiming for a dream comeback to international cricket in front of his family in the Caribbean. The fast bowler, whose career has been hampered by injuries since he burst on to international cricket in 2019, also indicated that he may consider retirement if his problems persist.

England Squad for T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

To be updated….