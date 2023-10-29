England at major risk of missing out Champions Trophy 2025 qualification berth as ICC adds fresh twist to 2023 World Cup

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 29, 2023 08:48 PM IST

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had confirmed the qualification scenario for 2025 Champions Trophy as well after the team incurred a loss to Netherlands.

Defending 50-over World Cup champions England have incurred a horrible outing in India. Having gone down in five of their six league matches at the 2023 World Cup and going through a horror show against host nation India in Lucknow on Sunday, Jos Buttler's men face a major risk of losing out on 2025 Champions Trophy qualification berth after International Cricket Council (ICC) added a fresh twist to the ongoing tournament in India.

England's Jos Buttler is bowled out by India's Kuldeep Yadav (REUTERS)

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, an ICC spokesperson has confirmed to them that the new qualification system, wherein top seven sides at the end of the league stage in 2023 World Cup will make the next Champions Trophy along with host nation Pakistan in the eight-team event, was decided on in the board meeting back in 2021 when the tournament was brought back as part of the 2024-31 cycle.

The report further added that the development revealed on Sunday came as a surprise to a few boards - two of which are presently in India and few others who failed to make it to the World Cup this year.

According to the present points table of the World Cup, Bangladesh, placed ninth and England, placed at the bottom of the table, find themselves in deep trouble. Both have managed only a solitary win although for the Asian country it has come in six league games while England have played one less. The rule further implies that Full-Member nations like West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland will not be making it to the Champions Trophy after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday had confirmed the qualification scenario for 2025 Champions Trophy as well after the team incurred a loss to Netherlands. He said: "I mean, not the semi-final hope. It is not a semi-final possibility. At least, do a little better. Suppose, you have to be in the [top] ranking 8 if you want to play in the Champions Trophy. So, there are still three matches left considering that in mind."

