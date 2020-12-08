e-paper
Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa

The two positive tests, along with an outbreak in the South Africa camp and among workers at their shared bio-secure hotel in Cape Town prompted the rest of the tour to be abandoned on Monday.

cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cape Town
A sign outside The Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, stating that the establishment is closed to the public as they host the South African and England Cricket teams. England’s ODI cricket series in South Africa has been canceled after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the luxurious Cape Town hotel where both teams are staying. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
A sign outside The Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, stating that the establishment is closed to the public as they host the South African and England Cricket teams. England’s ODI cricket series in South Africa has been canceled after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the luxurious Cape Town hotel where both teams are staying. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)(AP)
         

Two people in the England cricket tour party who gave unconfirmed positive coronavirus tests in South Africa were cleared on Tuesday and freed from self-isolating.

The two positive tests, along with an outbreak in the South Africa camp and among workers at their shared bio-secure hotel in Cape Town prompted the rest of the tour to be abandoned on Monday.

England officials still wanted independent ratification of the positive results in its camp.

“Following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

“The advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating.” The England party will head home on Thursday.

The teams played out a three-match Twenty20 series but the first one-day international scheduled for last Friday was postponed to Sunday because of another infection in the South Africa team, then canceled when two hotel workers caught the virus. That made England undergo a round of tests, producing two unconfirmed positives.

With outbreaks apparently in both camps, officials canceled the other scheduled ODIs on Monday and Wednesday, too.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

