England face James Anderson conundrum for last Ashes Test, name unchanged squad

England have named an unchanged squad for the final Ashes Test against Australia and could have to make a call on playing or dropping veteran fast bowler James Anderson. Anderson remains 11 wickets away from becoming just the third bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne to have taken 700 scalps in Test cricket, but he has endured slim pickings in this series, which Australia lead 2-1 going into the final Test. Australia have already retained the Ashes, with the fourth Test ending in a draw on Sunday.

Anderson has taken just four wickets in the series. (AP)

It means that England are now looking to avoid a first series defeat to Australia at home in 22 years. Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, has taken just four wickets in three Tests at a hugely expensive average of 76.75 apiece. He took just the one wicket at Old Trafford after being rested for England's win in the third Test at Headingley.

But with Ollie Robinson fit following a back spasm and novice international fast bowler Josh Tongue also in the squad, England do have alternative options. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, who struggled with stiffness near the end of the fourth Test, have impressed since being recalled into the side, while Stuart Broad is the leading wicket-taker in the whole Ashes.

If Anderson is left out at the The Oval, it could mean he has made the last appearance of his celebrated Test career, with England handing out their latest round of central contracts before the end of this year. England's batting line-up is set to be unchanged after six of the top seven all made at least fifty in a total of 592 at Old Trafford.

England squad for fifth Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Dan Lawrence

