England fast bowler Jofra Archer says subjected to racial abuse at Bay Oval

Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, has been fast-tracked into the England side and made an impressive test debut during the Ashes series against Australia.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Wellington
England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's BJ Watling.
England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's BJ Watling.(REUTERS)
         

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Monday he was subjected to “racial insults” by a spectator while batting during the final day of the opening test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

New Zealand cruised to an innings and 65-run win over England on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Archer scored 30 and combined in a stubborn 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Sam Curran to delay the hosts’ victory.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy,” the 24-year-old said on Twitter.

Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, has been fast-tracked into the England side and made an impressive test debut during the Ashes series against Australia.

