England legend shoots Harry Brook another demand for batting responsibly, cites Don Bradman: ‘What a waste of talent’

Harry Brook entered his first Australian Ashes with plenty of expectations on his shoulders, expected to lead the line in England’s efforts to win just a second series down under in 40 years, and be a key difference-maker. Instead, Brook has been far too inconsistent, throwing away good starts and averaging just 28 in the first three Test matches as England dropped the series inside three matches. Harry Brook has scored 173 runs in 6 innings in this Ashes series.(REUTERS)

Brook has been England’s second-highest scorer, but the big issue has been with him losing wickets in strange fashions, such as trying to reverse sweep Nathan Lyon on Day 4 in Adelaide after being well-set and being bowled. As a result, he has earned the ire of many a pundit.

Geoffrey Boycott, outspoken as he is, hasn’t held back from his thoughts regarding Brook’s cricket. He said he understood that being his inherent style, but also demanded that the better ‘rein it in’ on occasion.

“What can you say to Harry Brook that will make him listen? He bats as if it is T20,” wrote Boycott in his column for the Telegraph.

‘You flatter yourself and then get yourself out’

Boycott expressed how scoring fast is not necessarily an issue, bringing up how Sir Don Bradman used to play at a higher strike-rate than his contemporaries. Given that context, Boycott did admit he didn’t want Brook to stay away from playing at his natural rate.

“Harry, nobody wants to rein you in or stop you playing your strokes because you are “box office" and you can win matches, but so far you flatter and then get yourself out,” expressed Boycott. “What a waste of talent! Have a think how many times the bowlers bowl you out with a good ’un and how many times you give it away.”

Returning to what change he wanted Brook to make, he explained that a player of Brook’s quality should know exactly what is expected of him, and needs to show more control when it comes to preserving his wicket.

“Take note from the greatest ever batsman and do not give your wicket away. You could be the greatest batsman of this generation and help England become the best team in the world," concluded Boycott.

Brook has been a big topic of discussion while batting at number five behind Joe Root, and will have two more matches to try and prove that he can deliver for England at this level and against this calibre of opposition.