England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan gets married, Brendon McCullum master of ceremonies

England ODI captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday married long-time girlfriend Tara Ridgway.

The couple got married at the historic Babington House in Somerset in an intimate ceremony that was attended by 130 guests.

Tara, a part-time model with Tanya Powell has been in relationship with Morgan after first meeting him in Adelaide just before Christmas in 2010.

Proper proper day Boss! Heavy week! So pleased we were able to be there with you guys. Much Love, see you soon 🇮🇪 🇦🇺 https://t.co/yj2FmC8LWe — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 3, 2018

Brendon McCullum, former New Zealand captain and a close friend of Eoin Morgan was the master of ceremonies at the event which was also attended by England cricketers Jason Roy, Steve Finn and recently retired Alastair Cook.

WHAT A DAY. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Morgan! https://t.co/2teuzdyYcT — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) November 3, 2018

Morgan, who recently led England to a 3-1 series win over Sri Lanka will be the captain of the national team at next year’s World Cup at home. England will be looking to make it a better fist in a tournament where they have failed to impress since reaching the final in 1992.

Morgan since the 2015 World Cup has changed the face of ODI cricket in England, under his leadership England recently thrashed Australia 5-0 and also beat India 2-1. It is also under his leadership that England recorded the highest score of 481/6 in ODIs against Australia at Nottingham earlier this year.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 14:20 IST