Home / Cricket / England omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for West Indies tour
cricket

England omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for West Indies tour

Fast bowlers Anderson and Broad have taken a combined 1,177 wickets in test cricket.
England omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for West Indies tour(TWITTER)
England omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for West Indies tour(TWITTER)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:32 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

England's all-time leading test wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been dropped for the three-test tour against West Indies.

Fast bowlers Anderson and Broad have taken a combined 1,177 wickets in test cricket.

England will be led by assistant coach Paul Collingwood, who was named interim head coach after Chris Silverwood stepped down last week following the team's 4-0 series defeat in the Ashes against Australia.

The England squad is set to fly out on Thursday. The first test begins on March 8 in Antigua.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stuart broad james anderson england cricket team + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out