e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England’s Burns expecting “stiff test” against West Indies

England’s Burns expecting “stiff test” against West Indies

“The last time we played each other, they (West Indies) won, so they’re no slouches certainly,” said England opener Rory Burns.

cricket Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Rory Burns of England
Rory Burns of England (Getty Images)
         

England is bracing up for a “stiff test” in the three-match series against the West Indies next month, according to opener Rory Burns who is wary of the visiting team’s potent pace attack.

The three Test-series, if it gets the nod of the UK government, will mark resumption of international cricket which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ve got a lot of good cricketers there and it’s going to be a stiff test no matter who comes,” Burns said on the Sky Sports podcast ‘The Cricket Show’.

West Indies had handed Joe Root’s men a 2-1 defeat when England travelled to the Caribbeans last year.

“The last time we played each other, they won, so they’re no slouches certainly,” Burns said.

“Their bowling attack caused us a lot of problems. They’re very skilful; they’ve got some pace. I remember walking around on the pitch of the first Test and seeing their bowlers going and thought, ‘this is going to be quite tasty!’.

Earlier this week, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul refused to tour England amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the visiting team still has the likes of Kemar Roach, who was the leading wicket-taker in the last series between the two sides. Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph and Chemar Holder are also among 11 reserves set to travel to England.

The 29-year-old, who is coming off an ankle injury, is part of the 55-member group that has been asked by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to return to training, ahead of the West Indies Test series.

“The ankle is strong. I would’ve been able to start the county season, if that had gone ahead on time. That was really my first injury of any note in my career and so to pick it up at a time when you feel like you’re developing and moving along in the right direction, it was quite frustrating,” Burns said.

“It’s nice to be back now, have a bat in my hand and get back to it.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In