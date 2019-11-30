England spinner Jack Leach taken to hospital

cricket

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 16:09 IST

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach was admitted to hospital after suffering from gastroenteritis - a stomach bug that causes diarrhoea and vomiting - on Saturday. Leach, who was not a part of England’s playing XI, started feeling unwell after the first session of play on Day 2 at Hamilton. After initial treatment, Leach was shifted to a nearby hospital and is expected to stay there overnight.

“It’s quite worrying news but we’ve got great medical staff to look after him,” said England fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Leach was not picked for the 2nd Test as the visitors went in with an extra seamer. In the first Test against New Zealand, which England lost by an innings and 65 runs, Leach scalped two wickets giving away 153 runs.

England ended day two, trailing New Zealand by 336 runs on Saturday in the second Test at the Seddon Park. After bundling out New Zealand for 375, England were at a score of 39/2 on day two.

(With ANI inputs)