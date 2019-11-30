e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

England spinner Jack Leach taken to hospital

Jack Leach, who was not a part of England’s playing XI, started feeling unwell after the first session of play on Day 2 at Hamilton.

cricket Updated: Nov 30, 2019 16:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England's Jack Leach in action
England's Jack Leach in action (REUTERS)
         

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach was admitted to hospital after suffering from gastroenteritis - a stomach bug that causes diarrhoea and vomiting - on Saturday. Leach, who was not a part of England’s playing XI, started feeling unwell after the first session of play on Day 2 at Hamilton. After initial treatment, Leach was shifted to a nearby hospital and is expected to stay there overnight.

“It’s quite worrying news but we’ve got great medical staff to look after him,” said England fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Leach was not picked for the 2nd Test as the visitors went in with an extra seamer. In the first Test against New Zealand, which England lost by an innings and 65 runs, Leach scalped two wickets giving away 153 runs.

England ended day two, trailing New Zealand by 336 runs on Saturday in the second Test at the Seddon Park. After bundling out New Zealand for 375, England were at a score of 39/2 on day two.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
‘Government wanted to keep us away’: Fadnavis questions trust vote
‘Government wanted to keep us away’: Fadnavis questions trust vote
First phase of Jharkhand election ends, both BJP and oppn upbeat at turnout
First phase of Jharkhand election ends, both BJP and oppn upbeat at turnout
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
25-year-old Mysuru man shot dead in California motel, say kins
25-year-old Mysuru man shot dead in California motel, say kins
Warner breaks Don Bradman’s record with unique triple hundred
Warner breaks Don Bradman’s record with unique triple hundred
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news