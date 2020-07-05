e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England tour our biggest series, it’s like the Ashes for us: Kemar Roach

England tour our biggest series, it’s like the Ashes for us: Kemar Roach

The opening Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, starting Wednesday, will be the first international cricket contest since March when the coronavirus outbreak halted all sporting action.

cricket Updated: Jul 05, 2020 17:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
West Indies' bowler Kemar Roach appeals during day one of the first Test cricket match.
West Indies' bowler Kemar Roach appeals during day one of the first Test cricket match.(AP)
         

Pacer Kemar Roach feels the upcoming series against England is equivalent to the Ashes for the West Indies team which will look to defend the trophy it won at home last year.

The opening Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, starting Wednesday, will be the first international cricket contest since March when the coronavirus outbreak halted all sporting action.

West Indies had handed Joe Root’s men a 2-1 defeat when England travelled to the Caribbeans last year and Roach said the visiting team wants to emulate that result.

“We were relentless and it set the tone. Everyone put in and we’re looking to emulate that here. Taking the trophy back home to the Caribbean is the number one goal,” Roach was quoted as saying by ‘The Guardian’.

“Winning in England would be perfect but it’s about defending the trophy. This is our biggest series, like the Ashes for us, so it’s about getting into that zone,” he added.

Roach ended as the leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in the last series between the two sides. He ran through the English batting line-up in the first innings of the opening Test in Barbados, and was awarded the Man of Series for his consistent performance.

“That day in Barbados is top for me,” Roach recalled.

“It was the best I have ever felt; my body was healthy, the ball was coming out perfectly, I was expressing myself. There was no added pressure, just total comfort. That’s how I got the best out of myself,” he added.

The ICC has banned the use of saliva on the ball as an interim measure to counter the coronavirus threat but it did so without allowing the use of artificial substances.

The 31-year-old, who has claimed 193 Test wickets so far, feels it will be hard to shine the ball now that saliva is banned, but the bowlers will “find a way” out.

“Yes, that’s the tough part, but hopefully, we can get some hot days and the guys can work up some sweat. Although it has to be a pretty warm day for us to sweat. But whatever the weather, we’ll find a way.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India signs 5 pacts for developing educational infra in Afghanistan
India signs 5 pacts for developing educational infra in Afghanistan
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
5 dead in explosion at factory in UP’s Modi Nagar
5 dead in explosion at factory in UP’s Modi Nagar
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
J&K LG prays for peace, progress, performs pratham aarti at Amarnath shrine
J&K LG prays for peace, progress, performs pratham aarti at Amarnath shrine
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Italian Marines case ruling won’t affect India’s rights in exclusive economic zone
Italian Marines case ruling won’t affect India’s rights in exclusive economic zone
Music mafia in Bollywood? After Sonu Nigam, singer Abhijeet goes on record
Music mafia in Bollywood? After Sonu Nigam, singer Abhijeet goes on record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In