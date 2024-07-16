Explore
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
New Delhi 35oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: 2nd Youth Test (Day 1) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:00 PM

    July 16, 2024 2:04 PM IST
    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test (Day 1) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:00 PM
    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score, 2nd Youth Test of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024
    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score, 2nd Youth Test of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jul 2024 at 03:00 PM
    Venue : College Ground, Cheltenham

    England Under-19 squad -
    Charlie Allison, Freddie McCann, Hamza Shaikh, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Theo Wylie, Jaydn Denly, Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Haydon Mustard, Jack Carney, Thomas Rew, Alex French, Alex Green, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Harry Moore, N Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Raphael Weatherall, Tazeem Ali
    Sri Lanka Under-19 squad -
    Deneth Peiris, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Pulindu Perera, Rashmika Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Vimath Dinsara, Dinura Kalupahana, Gayana Weerasinghe, Geethika De Silva, Mahith Perera, Newton Ranjithkumar, Sheshan Marasinghe, Vihas Thewmika, Yohan Fernando, Gaviru Senhas, Hiran Jayasundara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dumindu Sewmina, Hivin Kenula, Manuja Chanthuka, Nathan Caldera, Praveen Maneesha, Thulakshana Pathum, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuri Koththigoda    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 16, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Match Details
    2nd Youth Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 to be held at College Ground, Cheltenham at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: 2nd Youth Test (Day 1) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:00 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes