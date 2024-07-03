Explore
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
New Delhi 33oC
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 score after 4 overs is 17/1

    July 3, 2024 3:54 PM IST
    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 17/1 after 4 overs, Freddie McCann at 11 runs and Noah Thain at 2 runs
    Key Events
    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 03 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : County Ground, Hove

    England Under-19 squad -
    Charlie Allison, Keshana Fonseka, Noah Thain, Rocky Flintoff, Dominic Kelly, Freddie McCann, Luc Benkenstein, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Harry Moore, Noah Cornwell, Raphael Weatherall, Tazeem Ali
    Sri Lanka Under-19 squad -
    Deneth Peiris, Gaviru Senhas, Gayana Weerasinghe, Mahith Perera, Pulindu Perera, Rashmika Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Vimath Dinsara, Yohan Fernando, Dinura Kalupahana, Hivin Kenula, Manuja Chanthuka, Nathan Caldera, Sheshan Marasinghe, Thulakshana Pathum, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Hiran Jayasundara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dumindu Sewmina, Geethika De Silva, Newton Ranjithkumar, Praveen Maneesha, Vihas Thewmika, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuri Koththigoda

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 3, 2024 3:54 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 17/1 after 4 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Freddie McCann 11 (11)
    Noah Thain 2 (6)
    Sri Lanka Under-19
    Dinura Kalupahana 1/11 (2)

    July 3, 2024 3:54 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Freddie McCann smashed a Four on Dinura Kalupahana bowling . England Under-19 at 16/1 after 3.3 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    July 3, 2024 3:52 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 12/1 after 3 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Freddie McCann 6 (5)
    Noah Thain 2 (6)
    Sri Lanka Under-19
    Hivin Kenula 0/6 (2)

    July 3, 2024 3:49 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 10/1 after 2 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Noah Thain 1 (2)
    Freddie McCann 5 (3)
    Sri Lanka Under-19
    Dinura Kalupahana 1/6 (1)

    July 3, 2024 3:39 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Theo Wylie is out and England Under-19 at 9/1 after 1.4 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: OUT! c Praveen Maneesha b Dinura Kalupahana.

    July 3, 2024 3:37 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Freddie McCann smashed a Four on Dinura Kalupahana bowling . England Under-19 at 8/0 after 1.2 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    July 3, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 4/0 after 1 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score:
    England Under-19
    Theo Wylie 4 (6)
    Freddie McCann 0 (0)
    Sri Lanka Under-19
    Hivin Kenula 0/4 (1)

    July 3, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Theo Wylie smashed a Four on Hivin Kenula bowling . England Under-19 at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

    England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    July 3, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024

    3rd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 to be held at County Ground, Hove at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

