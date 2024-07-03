England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 score after 4 overs is 17/1
- 33 Mins agoEngland Under-19 at 17/1 after 4 overs
- 33 Mins agoFreddie McCann smashed a Four on Dinura Kalupahana bowling . England Under-19 at 16/1 after 3.3 overs
- 35 Mins agoEngland Under-19 at 12/1 after 3 overs
- 38 Mins agoEngland Under-19 at 10/1 after 2 overs
- 48 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Theo Wylie is out and England Under-19 at 9/1 after 1.4 overs
- 50 Mins agoFreddie McCann smashed a Four on Dinura Kalupahana bowling . England Under-19 at 8/0 after 1.2 overs
- 52 Mins agoEngland Under-19 at 4/0 after 1 overs
- 53 Mins agoTheo Wylie smashed a Four on Hivin Kenula bowling . England Under-19 at 4/0 after 0.3 overs
- 48 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024
England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 03 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : County Ground, Hove
England Under-19 squad -
Charlie Allison, Keshana Fonseka, Noah Thain, Rocky Flintoff, Dominic Kelly, Freddie McCann, Luc Benkenstein, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Harry Moore, Noah Cornwell, Raphael Weatherall, Tazeem Ali
Sri Lanka Under-19 squad -
Deneth Peiris, Gaviru Senhas, Gayana Weerasinghe, Mahith Perera, Pulindu Perera, Rashmika Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Vimath Dinsara, Yohan Fernando, Dinura Kalupahana, Hivin Kenula, Manuja Chanthuka, Nathan Caldera, Sheshan Marasinghe, Thulakshana Pathum, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Hiran Jayasundara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dumindu Sewmina, Geethika De Silva, Newton Ranjithkumar, Praveen Maneesha, Vihas Thewmika, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuri Koththigoda...Read More
