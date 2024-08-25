England under fire for 'unfair' ball-change as controversy erupts during win vs SL: 'It changed the entire momentum'

England secured a five-wicket victory in the first Test at Old Trafford, but the match did not end without controversy, as Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews voiced strong criticism over what he deemed an “unfair” change of ball. The incident occurred during Sri Lanka’s second innings when the momentum shifted significantly in England's favour following the ball switch, a decision that Mathews believed played a crucial role in altering the course of the match. England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka(AP)

The change, authorized by umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, came at a critical juncture. After the 41st over, with Sri Lanka nursing a slender 24-run lead at 4-146, the ball was changed, raising eyebrows. Mathews was well-set on 59, with Kamindu Mendis supporting him on 33.

Mathews expressed his frustration, explaining that Sri Lanka had worked hard to get rid of the ball’s shine, which had been neutralising England’s bowling attack. However, once the ball was swapped, the dynamic of the game shifted, allowing England to regain control.

The introduction of a firmer ball with a more pronounced seam brought England's fast bowlers back into contention. The pivotal moment came in the 10th over after the ball change when Chris Woakes dismissed Angelo Mathews. The veteran was squared up by a sharp delivery and edged it to gully, where the catch was safely taken, thus ending a resilient fifth-wicket partnership that had added 78 valuable runs.

This breakthrough marked a significant turning point, shifting the momentum back in England's favour. Mathews lamented that his team was in a strong position before the change.

"It was unfortunate, to be honest. Yesterday we were sitting pretty until the ball was changed," Mathews told Test Match Special before the start of fourth day's play.

"I think it could be unfair for batters on both teams, because the batters want to get rid of the hard, shiny ball, and once we got to the 48-over mark, I think we were quite comfortably playing them.

“Once the ball was changed, I think it changed the entire momentum of the game. It started swinging both ways, it started nipping back in, so it was really difficult. The batters are waiting to get rid of the hardness of the ball, and it’s unfortunate that the ball was changed and it started swinging and it changed the whole complexion of the game.”

Mathews wasn’t the only one to notice the impact of the ball change. Commentators and analysts alike pointed out how the match dynamics shifted abruptly after the switch. Despite the Sri Lankan pair’s resilience, the altered conditions made it increasingly difficult for them to maintain their earlier momentum, ultimately leading to England's comeback and eventual victory by five wickets.

Not the first time

This latest episode adds to the ongoing scrutiny of England’s ball management in recent Tests, with former players like Ricky Ponting having previously demanded investigations into similar occurrences. Ponting spoke strongly against England's decision to change the ball during the Oval Test in the Ashes last year.

“I just cannot fathom how two international umpires that have done that a lot of times can actually get that so wrong,” Ponting had said in a strong criticism of the decision.