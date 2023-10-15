News / Cricket / England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Opportunity for ENG to break into top 4, AFG look to open account
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Opportunity for ENG to break into top 4, AFG look to open account

Oct 15, 2023 11:15 AM IST
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Updates of the ENG vs AFG World Cup encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: England will look to continue their winning momentum when they meet Afghanistan in their third encounter at the ongoing World Cup. England head into the match after a strong 137-run victory over Bangladesh. The defending champions, however, were given a reality check in the tournament opener as New Zealand had a mockery of a stiff 283-run target and won the contest by nine wickets.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and will hope for an upset against the defending champions. The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which so far has been a batter's paradise, thus the advantage will be with the opposition. England have the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, all of them can singlehandedly decide the course of the match.

The good news for Afghanistan is their potent spin attack, which up to a certain extent help them put some shackles on the English line-up. If we look at the 10-team points table, England stand fifth with two points from the same number of matches. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed last.

- England have lost one and won one

-Afghanistan have lost both their matches

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Catch the Live Updates of the World Cup 2023 encounter between England and Afghanistan:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    England vs Afghanistan Live Score: A look at Afghanistan's campaign

    Afghanistan have so far endured a tough campaign in the showpiece event. They started with a six-wicket defeat against Bangladesh, during which the team collapsed after a good start while batting first.

    Their second match was against India and this time Afghanistan put a much decent show with the bat. However, the Afghan bowlers failed to keep India skipper Rohit Sharma quiet as the Men In Blue crushed them by eight wickets.

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    England vs Afghanistan Live Score: A look at England's campaign

    The tournament is still in the initial stages but we've already witnessed some great competition for the top 4 spots.

    England, who are also the defending champions, started the campaign with a nine-wicket drubbing against New Zealand. They, however, made progress in their second match, which was played at the majestic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

    They are currently placed fifth on the table and have a great chance to break into Top 4.

  • Oct 15, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    England vs Afghanistan Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the England vs Afghanistan World Cup encounter in New Delhi. The match starts at 2:00 pm and the toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.

