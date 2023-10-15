England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Opportunity for ENG to break into top 4, AFG look to open account

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: England will look to continue their winning momentum when they meet Afghanistan in their third encounter at the ongoing World Cup. England head into the match after a strong 137-run victory over Bangladesh. The defending champions, however, were given a reality check in the tournament opener as New Zealand had a mockery of a stiff 283-run target and won the contest by nine wickets. England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023(REUTERS)

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and will hope for an upset against the defending champions. The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which so far has been a batter's paradise, thus the advantage will be with the opposition. England have the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, all of them can singlehandedly decide the course of the match.

The good news for Afghanistan is their potent spin attack, which up to a certain extent help them put some shackles on the English line-up. If we look at the 10-team points table, England stand fifth with two points from the same number of matches. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed last.

- England have lost one and won one

-Afghanistan have lost both their matches

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Catch the Live Updates of the World Cup 2023 encounter between England and Afghanistan:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON