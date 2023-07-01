England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live Score: Lyon out to bat after Aussies go 9 down
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Finally a breakthrough for England after lunch as Ollie Robinson ended Cameron Green's resistance.
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: England's search for a wicket after lunch finally ended when Ollie Robinson had Cameron Green pull straight to deep square leg. Australia scored 92 runs but lost three wickets as lunch is taken with the score at 222/5. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja added 64 runs for the third wicket before both fell in quick succession to Josh Tongue and Stuart Broad respectively. Broad then inflicted further damage by taking out Travis Head to leave Australia 5 down. Earlier, the Australians dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs before rain prematurely ended the proceedings on Day 3. Khawaja fronted Australia's fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls. His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner, then Marnus Labuschagne, kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day. Time will be made up on Saturday.
- Jul 01, 2023 08:24 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Nathan Lyon is out to bat!
Ben Stokes picks up the ninth wicket and that should have been all for Australia, but Lyon showed bravery as he walked out to bat. The calf injury was still there given he limped his way to the middle, but the crowd showed great support as well as Lyon is only there for Starc to get those last bit of runs before they set the target for the second Test.
- Jul 01, 2023 08:14 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Keeping it short!
Australia have not managed to get a gameplan into motion against the short-ball strategy as Pat Cummins fell victim to the ploy that Australia had kicked off in the Lord's clash. Broad sent Australia 8 down. Lead now 352 for Australia.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:46 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Wickets in quick succession for England
The short ball ploy is working for England as Robinson struck yet again to dismiss Alex Carey for 21. It was arm-pit high. Carey looked to fend it but instead got his glove to it and the ball wesnt straight to Joe Root at short leg. Australia go seven down, two more to go now.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:36 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: WICKET! And a long-awaited one for England
Finally, the stand has been broken. And it's Ollie Robinson with his first wicket of the innings. Cameron Green plays the pull shot but doesn't get much behind it and finds the fielder in the deep. He is disappointed, but England love it. Australia 6 down, technically 7 as Nathan Lyon is in crutches and won't bat. The lead is 330. It's heading towards a dramatic finish, folks.
- Jul 01, 2023 07:23 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Green, Carey grind it out
Alex Carey and Cameron Green have taken England's short stuff on the chin (well… metaphorically) and ensure their opponents continues to search for wickets in the second session. Only the 12 over of the session but with just 16 runs score, it's proving to be a battle of attrition. Australia 238/5, lead continues to swell.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:47 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: More short stuff from England
Relentless England begin the second session post lunch with a barrage of short-pitched stuff to Cameron Green. Alex Carey has been receiving some too but not as much as his partner. Clearly, England sense a vulnerability here, and with one foor inside the door are hoping to break it down altogether. Maidens galore. Australia 225/5.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:34 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Second session underway with a surprise!
England captain Ben Stokes has the ball and he decides to kick things off in the second session. Stokes' knee has been a topic of much-debate and whether it allows him to be a full-tilt bowler. We'll get an answer soon. Pretty sure this is a short burst before the top seamers come on.
- Jul 01, 2023 06:06 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Mixed session one might say?
And that'd be lunch on the penultimate day of this 2nd Ashes Test. Australia are 222/5 at the interval with a lead of 313. They scored 92 runs in the session but England fought back with three crucial wickets in a fine session of comebacks. This session was a 50-50 if you ask us.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:44 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: LEAD goes over 300
Despite not looking convinving in the last 40 minutes, Australia have scratched and clawed to take their lead to above 300. Right then? It is enough. Clearly not with still five full session to go. How much more will Australia target with five wickets remaining? England of course will come out with another 'Bazball' approach.
- Jul 01, 2023 05:21 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: There goes another, England pacers breathing fire
Joe Root plucks an absolute stunner out of thin air to send back Travis Head. He came close in the last over, but no mistakes this time around. A snorter from Broad, and Head, trying to take evasive action, tries to put his bat in front of him. The balls lobs in the air and Root dives to his left and short leg. INSANE. Australia 197/5, lead by 288.
- Jul 01, 2023 04:59 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: GONE! What was Smith doing?
Soft dismissal. England don't get the time to rue the drop catch as off the very next ball, Josh Tongue gets the dangerous Steve Smith… and to what? Slightly short as Smith tries to dab it away. Poor execution though as he top edges it to Zak Crawley. Two wickets in quick succession and England have Australia 4 down.
- Jul 01, 2023 04:57 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: DROPPED first ball!
Oh dear! England could have made it two out of two but James Anderson has dropped and absolute dolly there. They could have had Travis Head for a duck but he survives. No one can believe it. Anderson is on the ground gutted. It's not been his Ashes.
- Jul 01, 2023 04:47 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Steve Smith doing… well… Steve Smith things
How about that for a little tennis in cricket? Ollie Robinson bowls a bouncer to Steve Smith and former Australia captain plays it the way only he can. He gives himself room, back away and almost swats the ball, like a mosquito racquet of a tennis forearm with eyes closed. The connection is all over the place and Smith falls flat on his back. A chuckle follows and the commentators and audience don't exactly know what to make of that.
- Jul 01, 2023 04:29 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Khawaja takes on the short ball, then survives.
After being tied down by a barrage of short deliveries, Khawaja finally takes one on and gets a four, the ball flying just over the coverging fielder. Next ball, Khawaja slices the ball, but it goes just above a diving Jonny Bairstow, who just gets a glove on it. The umpire signalled run and after the replays, it is clear that Khawaja got the toe end of his bat. Australia's lead meanwhile has breached 260.
- Jul 01, 2023 04:15 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Bowling change!
Josh Tongue replaced Anderson after a few steam-less overs. Usman Khawaja meanwhile continues to be peppered by the short ball. The boundaries have stopped but Australia still pretty much on the gear.
- Jul 01, 2023 04:00 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: Smith treats Anderson with disdain
James Anderson has been far from his best in this series and Steve Smith is making sure that he adds more misery to the veteran England pacer's lacklusture bowling. He takes him for 3 FOURS in the over - a flick, a straight drive and a cut though point. Jimmy looking even more clueless as the 150 comes up for Australia.
- Jul 01, 2023 03:38 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: And we're away!
FOUR! First ball of the day is an absolute gift from Ollie Robinsob. A 127 kph warm-up delivery which Steve Smith nonchalantly flicks away for a boundary. A delayed start to the day which has forced a revision: The session timings (all local time) are: 11:05 -13:20 - 1st session. 14:00 - 16:15 - 2nd session and 16:35 -18:35 - final session .
- Jul 01, 2023 03:18 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: How is the weather holding up
London and Lord's is cloudy at the moment but thankfully the rain has stayed away. And more importantly, the forecast looks promising. A few showers here and there but nothing concerning. Perfect day for Australia to swell their advantage over England today and bat them out of the Test.
- Jul 01, 2023 02:44 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score 2nd Ashes Test: ‘First session crucial’
“The first session tomorrow is huge for both teams,” Jeetan Patel, England's spin-bowling coac, said after stumps on day three.
“If we can turn some of the skill that we showed tonight, tomorrow morning … we can bowl them out and give us a day and a half to chase something down.”
- Jul 01, 2023 02:25 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test Live Score: Suspense remains over Lyon's recovery
It was confirmed yesterday that Nathan Lyon would take no further part in the second Test following injury to his right calf. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether he will be fit before the third Test, that begins July 6.
“He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded," the statement from CA read. "A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game.”
- Jul 01, 2023 02:08 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 2nd Test: Weather forecast for Day 4
During the final session of Day 3, sudden rain forced a premature end to the play. Morning showers are further predicted for the fourth day as well, but weather is likely to remain clear as the day proceeds.
A reminder that if the weather indeed stays clear, the play will be extended to make up for the lost overs on Day 3
- Jul 01, 2023 01:53 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2nd Test: Set a ‘ridiculous target’
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting stated that if he were in the Aussie camp, he would be thinking of setting up as much of a target as possible.
"If I'm Australia, I'm batting as long as I can and setting the most ridiculous total. They actually said they will try to win. I will make it as unachievable as possible, let them go as hard as they can”
- Jul 01, 2023 01:18 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2nd Test: Vaughan lashes out at England
Michael Vaughan wasn't too happy with England's batting and talking about the ‘Bazball’ approach, stated that they can't mix “entertainment with stupidity.”
“That’s the problem with this England side – they don’t realise when they’re on top. They just carry on with this method. There’s no need for that dismissal. If you get a beauty on a pitch like this … then you say ‘well bowled’. But there’s not going to be many beauties bowled on this surface at the minute. Just play sensibly!” Vaughan said
- Jul 01, 2023 12:44 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 2nd Test: England endure collapse
The side had started the proceedings on Day 3 of the Test at 278/4; little did it know that the innings won't last a session. England were bowled out on 325 as their aggressive approach came back to haunt them. Consequently, the side's batting was criticised by many including former captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen
- Jul 01, 2023 12:20 PM IST
ENG vs AUS 2nd Ashes Test Live Score: Australia in command
Australia remain the more dominant side at the end of Day 3 of the clash against England. After bowling the English team out on 325, the side made a defiant start to the innings with Usman Khawaja producing a key knock yet again; he remains unbeaten on 58.
- Jul 01, 2023 12:03 PM IST
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between England and Australia at Lord's. The visitors are in command as they lead by 221 runs, and have lost only two wickets in their second innings so far.