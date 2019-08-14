England vs Australia Ashes 2019 Live score 2nd Test Day 1 at Lord’s: Toss delayed due to rain

cricket

Live Updates: Toss has been delayed due to rain in London. The inspection was supposed to take place at 11:00 AM (local) but it has started to rain again at the venue.

Preview: England captain Joe Root expects his side to fight back hard against Australia when the second Ashes test starts at Lord’s on Wednesday, with paceman Jofra Archer raring to make the most of his debut. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston. The defeat at Edgbaston marked the first time since 2005 that England have made a losing start to a home Ashes series and another loss at Lord’s would deal a huge blow to their chances of regaining the urn. England have not lost consecutive home tests against any side for 11 years.

England: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

Australia: Tim Paine (c & wk), Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

