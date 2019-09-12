e-paper
Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

England vs Australia, Ashes 2019 Live score 5th Test Day 1 at Oval: Australia elect to bowl

England vs Australia: Catch all the action of opening day of fifth Test between the two teams at Oval through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs Australia, Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 1 at Oval
England vs Australia, Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 1 at Oval(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Toss update: Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England. Australia have made two changes in their Playing XI -- Mitchell Marsh replaces Travis Head and Peter Siddle comes in place of Mitchell Starc. England had already announced their Playing XI on Wednesday as they brought in Sam Curran and Chris Woakes for Jason Roy and Craig Overton. Australia currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and have already retained the Ashes Urn.

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:31 IST

