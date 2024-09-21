Explore
    Live

    England vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 7 overs is 36/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 21, 2024 4:01 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 36/0 after 7 overs, Travis Head at 25 runs and Matthew Short at 9 runs
    Key Events
    England vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024
    England vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024
    England vs Australia Live Score :

    Australia Innings Highlights :

    • Referral 1 (5.3 ovs): ENG against M Short (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 1, AUS: 2)
      Follow all the updates here:
      Sep 21, 2024 4:01 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 36/0 after 7 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score:
      Australia
      Travis Head 25 (22)
      Matthew Short 9 (20)
      England
      Brydon Carse 0/10 (1)

      Sep 21, 2024 4:01 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Brydon Carse bowling . Australia at 36/0 after 6.5 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Little astray with the line and kaboom.

      Sep 21, 2024 3:59 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Brydon Carse bowling . Australia at 30/0 after 6.1 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! BLUDGEONED! Poor delivery to start of with, a short ball, Travis Head quickly gets on top of it and pulls it with authority, all along the ground, through mid-wicket.

      Sep 21, 2024 3:57 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 26/0 after 6 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score:
      Australia
      Matthew Short 9 (20)
      Travis Head 15 (16)
      England
      Olly Stone 0/8 (3)

      Sep 21, 2024 3:54 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Matthew Short smashed a Six on Olly Stone bowling . Australia at 26/0 after 5.1 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score: SIX! BLAST! Now Short gets into the act. A short ball, outside off, Matthew Short is ready in his crease, picks the ball in a trice and pulls it over square leg!

      Sep 21, 2024 3:52 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 20/0 after 5 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score:
      Australia
      Travis Head 15 (16)
      Matthew Short 3 (14)
      England
      Matthew Potts 0/17 (3)

      Sep 21, 2024 3:52 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 20/0 after 4.6 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score: EDGED, FOUR! London looking, Tokyo turning. Or, in this case, London looking, Nottingham turning.

      Sep 21, 2024 3:50 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 4.3 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score: SIX! BELLIGERENT! Comprehensive response from Head.

      Most Runs

      Travis Head
      Travis HeadAUS
      154 Runs
      M1
      HS154*
      SR119.38

      Most Wickets

      Adam Zampa
      Adam ZampaAUS
      3 Wickets
      Inn1
      Avg16.33
      SR20.00
      Sep 21, 2024 3:47 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 10/0 after 4 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score:
      Australia
      Travis Head 5 (10)
      Matthew Short 3 (14)
      England
      Olly Stone 0/2 (2)

      Sep 21, 2024 3:43 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 8/0 after 3 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score:
      Australia
      Travis Head 4 (8)
      Matthew Short 3 (10)
      England
      Matthew Potts 0/7 (2)

      Sep 21, 2024 3:39 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 7/0 after 2 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score:
      Australia
      Travis Head 4 (7)
      Matthew Short 2 (5)
      England
      Olly Stone 0/1 (1)

      Sep 21, 2024 3:35 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 6/0 after 1 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score:
      Australia
      Travis Head 4 (3)
      Matthew Short 1 (3)
      England
      Matthew Potts 0/6 (1)

      Sep 21, 2024 3:34 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 5/0 after 0.4 overs

      England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! A gentle loosener this time.

      Sep 21, 2024 3:11 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Scores: England Playing XI

      England vs Australia Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(C), Jamie Smith(WK), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts and Adil Rashid.

      Sep 21, 2024 3:11 PM IST

      England vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

      England vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(C), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(WK), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

      Sep 21, 2024 2:34 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024

      England vs Australia Match Details
      2nd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Headingley, Leeds at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
