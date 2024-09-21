England vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 7 overs is 36/0
Travis Head smashed a Six on Brydon Carse bowling . Australia at 36/0 after 6.5 overs
Travis Head smashed a Four on Brydon Carse bowling . Australia at 30/0 after 6.1 overs
Matthew Short smashed a Six on Olly Stone bowling . Australia at 26/0 after 5.1 overs
Travis Head smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 20/0 after 4.6 overs
Travis Head smashed a Six on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 4.3 overs
Travis Head smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 5/0 after 0.4 overs
- 58 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024
Australia Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (5.3 ovs): ENG against M Short (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 1, AUS: 2)
Travis Head smashed a Six on Brydon Carse bowling . Australia at 36/0 after 6.5 overs
SIX! Little astray with the line and kaboom.
Travis Head smashed a Four on Brydon Carse bowling . Australia at 30/0 after 6.1 overs
FOUR! BLUDGEONED! Poor delivery to start of with, a short ball, Travis Head quickly gets on top of it and pulls it with authority, all along the ground, through mid-wicket.
Matthew Short smashed a Six on Olly Stone bowling . Australia at 26/0 after 5.1 overs
SIX! BLAST! Now Short gets into the act. A short ball, outside off, Matthew Short is ready in his crease, picks the ball in a trice and pulls it over square leg!
Travis Head smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 20/0 after 4.6 overs
EDGED, FOUR! London looking, Tokyo turning. Or, in this case, London looking, Nottingham turning.
Travis Head smashed a Six on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 4.3 overs
SIX! BELLIGERENT! Comprehensive response from Head.
Travis Head smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . Australia at 5/0 after 0.4 overs
FOUR! A gentle loosener this time.
England Playing XI
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(C), Jamie Smith(WK), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts and Adil Rashid.
Australia Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(C), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(WK), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.
England vs Australia Match Details
2nd ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Headingley, Leeds at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.