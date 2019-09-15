England vs Australia live score, Ashes 2019 5th Test Day 4 at The Oval

cricket

Day 3 report:England on Day 3 put themselves firmly in the driver’s seat in the final Ashes Test at the The Oval. Joe Denly missed out his maiden Test ton by six runs but his effort, combined with those of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, helped the hosts extend their lead to 382. England are looking to avoid a first series defeat at home to Australia since 2001.

