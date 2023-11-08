England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Buttler's ENG play for pride, NED eye upset
England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Score and Updates of ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023
England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: After enduring a string of defeats, Jos Buttler-led England will look to end their barren run in the ongoing World Cup as they meet Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. England are pitted at the bottom of the ten-team ...Read More table, having won just one match out of the seven they've played so far. While the defending champions are already out of the semifinal race, they still have a lot to play. With just two matches remaining, including the one against Netherlands, England will hope for consecutive wins and look to finish at least seventh in order to seek direct qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in 2025.
Standing in front are Netherlands, who have won two matches in the tournament. They are placed one spot above England, and will hope to finish the tournament on a positive note. Netherlands had earlier stunned South Africa, and defeated Bangladesh by 87 wickets. After the clash against England, the Dutch unit will lock horns with India, which will be their final outing in the World Cup.
Netherlands Squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson
Follow the Live score and updates of England vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023:
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 08, 2023 11:13 AM IST
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: Mood in Netherlands camp
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: "England are world champions. So, I think they would do what's necessary. They've prepared just as much. And, in South Africa, where I'm from, there's a famous saying about never underestimating a wounded buffalo. So, I think we sit in a position where England's one of the best teams in the world. And irrespective of how they're playing, they can produce incredible performances at any moment. So that's what we're preparing for, the best England possible," Netherlands' support staff member Ryan van Niekerk said.Nov 08, 2023 11:06 AM IST
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: England's biggest concern
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: The biggest concern for England have been their batters form. If we look at one of their best batters Joe Root, he has only managed to muster 18 runs in his last four games.Nov 08, 2023 10:57 AM IST
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: Head-to-head
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: Both England and Netherlands have met six times so far and the former have emerged victorious on all occasions.
Can Netherlands open their account today?Nov 08, 2023 10:43 AM IST
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: Complete squads
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus AtkinsonNov 08, 2023 10:42 AM IST
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
England vs Netherlands Live Score, ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the cricket World Cup match between Netherlands and England.
The match starts at 2:00 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 1:30 pm. Stay tuned for Live Updates!TopicsStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-