England vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

England face New Zealand in a four-match ODI series, with the first fixture set to be held on Friday (September 8) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Both sides recently faced each other in a four-match T20I series which ended as a 2-2 draw. The ODI series will also prove to be a litmus test for both sides, with the 2023 World Cup set to begin in India from October 5.

Jonny Bairstow in action for England.(AFP)

Both sides have faced each other in 91 ODIs, with New Zealand leading 43-41. Three matches have ended as a tie and four haven't had any result. For England, all eyes will be on Jonny Bairstow, who registered 175 runs in four matches at an average of 58.33 in the T20I series, and also smacked two half-centuries. Meanwhile, New Zealand will rely on Glenn Phillips, who slammed 174 runs in four games during the series.

Here are the live streaming, when and where to watch details of England's first ODI vs New Zealand:

When will the England vs New Zealand first ODI match take place?

The England vs New Zealand first ODI match will take place on Friday (September 8), 5:00 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs New Zealand first ODI match take place?

The England vs New Zealand first ODI match will take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

How to watch England vs New Zealand first ODI match live on television in India?

The England vs New Zealand first ODI match will be broadcasted live on television in India through Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of England vs New Zealand first ODI match in India?

In India, the England vs New Zealand first ODI match will be live streamed on Sony Liv and FanCode.

