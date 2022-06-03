England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Score

England vs New Zealand live score: New Zealand will look to wrap up England's tail early and put in a much improved show with the bat in the second innings on Day 2 of the first Test match at the Lord's today. The first day belonged to the bowlers completely. 17 wickets fell in total as England bowled New Zealand out for 132 after the visitors opted to bat first and then were reduced to 116 for 7 at stumps.

Follow ENG vs NZ live score, 1st Test Day 2

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

