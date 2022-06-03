Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Score
cricket

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Score

  • ENG vs NZ live score 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand and England ssquare off in the series-opener at Lord's. Follow England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live score and updates here.
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Score(Action Images via Reuters)
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Score(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

England vs New Zealand live score: New Zealand will look to wrap up England's tail early and put in a much improved show with the bat in the second innings on Day 2 of the first Test match at the Lord's today. The first day belonged to the bowlers completely. 17 wickets fell in total as England bowled New Zealand out for 132 after the visitors opted to bat first and then were reduced to 116 for 7 at stumps.

Follow ENG vs NZ live score, 1st Test Day 2

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
england cricket team new zealand
england cricket team new zealand
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out