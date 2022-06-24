England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Follow Live Score

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Top knocks by Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell guided New Zealand to a respectable position on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England, after initial setbacks at Headingley on Thursday. At Stumps on Day 1, New Zealand's score read at 225/5 with Daryl (78) and Blundell (45) currently standing unbeaten at the crease. For England, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach scalped two wickets each while Jamie Overton took one. Opting to bat, New Zealand had made a poor start to their innings with their opening batter Tom Latham departing without registering any run on the board.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

