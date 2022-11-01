England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson drops Jos Buttler on 8, ENG gather 48/0 in powerplay
England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler and Alex Hales provide England with a strong start after they opt to bat first against New Zealand. Catch the LIVE updates of ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup:
England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have provided England with a strong start after they opted to bat first against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, Super 12 encounter at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. The pair added 48 runs in the powerplay, which also saw Kane Williamson drop Buttler on 8. Both the sides have fielded an unchanged playing XI. New Zealand have so far been the most dominant force in Group 1 and are settled at top with two wins from three matches. England, on the other hand, have not been very lucky. They started off their campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, but endured a tough five-run defeat against Ireland, with rain playing an important role. Their following encounter against hosts Australia too was affected by rain as they eventually shared points with the match getting called off without a bowl being delivered. Now the clash against the Black Caps becomes very important for Jos Buttler and Co., considering Australia are right above them with five points and having played a game more. If England manage to beat New Zealand, it will surely put them in the second spot as they have a superior run-rate than the Kangaroos. Catch the LIVE updates of ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 01, 2022 02:02 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Jos ‘The Boss’ Buttler hits a six
Williamson gets Lockie Ferguson into the attack, who is hit for a six by Jos ‘The Boss’ Buttler.
10 runs come off his over as England reach 58/0 after 7 overs.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:57 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Williamson drops Buttler
Jos Buttler welcomes Mitchell Santner with a boundary and is dropped by Kane Williamson in the following delivery on 8.
Williamson was sure he had plucked it cleanly, but TV replay confirmed the ball had bounced before he completely held on to it.
Meanwhile, end of powerplay as England reach 48/0 after 6 overs.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:52 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Alex Hales switches gear
Alex Hales switches gear and whacks Tim Southee for a six. He then hits the pacer for another couple of fours.
15 runs come off the over as England move to 40/0 after 5 overs.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:48 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Williamson introduces spin
Kane Williamson introduces spin and handles the ball to Mitchell Santner, who concedes just four runs in his over. ENG: 25/0 (4 overs)
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:45 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Good shot by Hales
A clinical over by Trent Boult as he concedes just one run until the final ball. He then pitches it slightly full, enough for Alex Hales to play it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary. ENG: 21/0 (3 overs)
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:40 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Southee joins Boult
Tim Southee will share the new ball with Trent Boult. He starts off with a seven-run over as England reach 16/0 after 2 overs.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:36 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Good start for ENG
Buttler opens his account with a gentle flick on the on-side, which almost races to the boundary ropes before the ball is pushed away by a diving Daryll Mitchell.
Alex Hales scores a boundary as the ball takes an inside edge and races to the ropes past the wicketkeeper. Nine runs come off the first over.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:31 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Here we go!
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales walk in to kick-off the proceedings. Trent Boult will lead the attack for New Zealand.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:27 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Action to start shortly
The players arrive in the middle for the pre-match rituals. The action will get underway shortly.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:19 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Jos Buttler at toss
"These are the games you want to be involved in as players and we are looking forward to it. There are plenty of people ready and raring to get out there, lot of dangerous players and they are excited."
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:15 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live score: Playing XIs
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:11 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live: ENG win toss
Jos Buttler wins toss, opts to bat.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:09 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live update: Head-to-Head
England have a superior head-to-head record, having defeated New Zealand 12 times in this format. Meanwhile, New Zealand have edged their opponent eight teams.
-
Nov 01, 2022 01:00 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live update: Focus on captains
The interesting thing to watch out from the clash between England and New Zealand will be their captain's form. Both skippers are out of touch, with Jos Buttler managing just 18 Runs in 2 innings. Kane Williamson has scored 31 Runs at a slow strike-rate of 86.11
-
Nov 01, 2022 12:53 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live: Full Squads
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt
-
Nov 01, 2022 12:51 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of England vs New Zealand, Super 12 encounter at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST, and the toss for the same will take place half an hour before. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!