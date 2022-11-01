England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson drops Jos Buttler on 8, ENG gather 48/0 in powerplay

England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have provided England with a strong start after they opted to bat first against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, Super 12 encounter at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. The pair added 48 runs in the powerplay, which also saw Kane Williamson drop Buttler on 8. Both the sides have fielded an unchanged playing XI. New Zealand have so far been the most dominant force in Group 1 and are settled at top with two wins from three matches. England, on the other hand, have not been very lucky. They started off their campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, but endured a tough five-run defeat against Ireland, with rain playing an important role. Their following encounter against hosts Australia too was affected by rain as they eventually shared points with the match getting called off without a bowl being delivered. Now the clash against the Black Caps becomes very important for Jos Buttler and Co., considering Australia are right above them with five points and having played a game more. If England manage to beat New Zealand, it will surely put them in the second spot as they have a superior run-rate than the Kangaroos. Catch the LIVE updates of ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON