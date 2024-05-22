Explore
    Sign in
    Live

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024 to start at 11:00 PM

May 22, 2024 10:06 PM IST

    May 22, 2024 10:06 PM IST
    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 PM
    England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024
    England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 22 May 2024 at 11:00 PM
    Venue : Headingley, Leeds

    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley
    Pakistan squad -
    Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi    ...Read More

    RESULTS1st T20ILeeds
    ENG
    PAK
    Match Abandoned without toss
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 22, 2024 10:06 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024

    England vs Pakistan Match Details
    1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024 between England and Pakistan to be held at Headingley, Leeds at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024 to start at 11:00 PM

