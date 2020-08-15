England vs Pakistan live score 2nd Test Day 3: England aim to take last Pakistan wicket early

England vs Pakistan live score 2nd Test Day 3: England will aim to wrap up Pakistan early and then aim to bat well take the first innings lead on Day 3 of the second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan scored a valuable half-century on Day 2 too take Pakistan over 200. He was unbeaten on 60 along with No.11 Naseem Shah as Pakistan reached 223 for 9 when bad light forced an early stumps on Day 2.

15:15 hrs IST Expect a delayed start We’re unlikely to have a scheduled start to Day 3. It’s highly gloomy at the Ageas Bowl and the covers are on. On top of that, the floodlights have taken full effect. It’s quite a shame because plenty of effort has been together to get this series going amid whatever’s happening in the world. To let rain and bad light hamper is quite unfair. Rain looks set to come down hard in Southampton.





15:00 hrs IST Weather update Well, prior apologies for saying this but it doesn’t look we will get a full day’s play today. In fact, we will be lucky if we can get over 50 overs, which we still haven’t been able to do in this Test match. The forecast for Day 3 is pretty gloomy. There are more than 50% chances of rain according the accuweather throughout Saturday.





14:55 hrs IST ‘Was ready to play’ “I was ready to play but the decision rests with the umpires and they have the responsibility to ensure no one gets injured. They have to go by the light meter. It’s the same for both teams,” said Mohammad Rizwan.





14:50 hrs IST Vaughan suggests pink ball “It’s a terrible look for the game. The more I watch this, particularly in England, the pink ball could be the solution - just play with it all the time,” said Vaughan, who has featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England.





14:40 hrs IST Anderson wants some leeway Only 40.2 overs were possible on the second day which was called off at 6:27pm due to bad light, leaving the pace duo of Anderson and Stuart Broad frustrated as Pakistan reached 223 for 9 at stumps on Friday. “It was gloomy but it’s one of those when it didn’t seem like the batmen were struggling too much. I don’t know what the reading was (at tea). Maybe there could be a bit more leeway there,” Anderson was quoted as saying by ‘The Guardian’.





14:35 hrs IST Day 2 recap Pakistan middle-order batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit a defiant half century on a difficult batting pitch to guide his side past the 200-mark in their first innings and frustrate England in the second test on Friday. Having resumed on 126-5 overnight, Pakistan, batting first, reached 223-9 when bad light forced the second day’s play to finish early with Rizwan, who was dropped by Jos Buttler on 14, on 60 and Naseem Shah on one.



