Home / Cricket / Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan in critical health: Report

Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan, who in July had tested positive for Covid-19, caught infection which affected his kidneys.

cricket Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chetan Chauhan played 40 Tests and seven ODIs for India.
Chetan Chauhan played 40 Tests and seven ODIs for India.(Getty Images)
         

Chetan Chauhan, the former India batsman and vice-president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, has been put on ventilator, as per various media sources. Chauhan, who in July had tested positive for the Covid-19, was yet to recover full when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Chauhan was hospitalised at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. He was later moved to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital. On Friday night, Chauhan’s condition deteriorated, after which the doctors put him on life support.

More to follow…

