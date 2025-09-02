England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA live on TV and online

Harry Brook's England will face off against South Africa in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday, September 2. The Proteas head into the contest as favourites, having recently defeated Australia Down Under in the ODI series. However, England will be no pushovers as they have the likes of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in the squad. England will take on South Africa in the first ODI on Tuesday at Headingley, Leeds. (AP)

Sonny Baker will be making his debut for England in the first ODI as the hosts announced their playing XI on the eve of the game. The Hampshire bowler earned a call-up on the back of impressive performances for England Lions and Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

Speaking of South Africa, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada have regained their full fitness, and the duo is expected to be part of the playing XI for the first ODI. All eyes will once again be on Dewald Brevis, who set the T20I stage on fire against Australia.

Squads:

England's playing XI: Harry Brook (captain), Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the first ODI between England and South Africa:

When will the 1st ODI between England and South Africa take place?

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa will take place on Tuesday, September 2, at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 5 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between England and South Africa take place?

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between England and South Africa?

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the 1st ODI between England and South Africa be available?

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.