Home / Cricket / England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to rain

The covers were on the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton when the toss was due to be made at 10.30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT). The players were on the outfield warming up, though.

cricket Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:01 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Southampton
International cricket will have to wait a bit longer to resume following the coronavirus outbreak after the start of play in the first test between England and West Indies was delayed because of light rain on Wednesday.

Rain was forecast for much of the opening day.

There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the pandemic.

