England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST

England vs West Indies 3rd Test: The three-match Test series is interestingly poised with both teams winning one match each. While the visiting Jason Holder-led West Indies sprung up a surprise by winning the first Test in Southampton, England bounced back at Old Trafford by levelling the series with a 113-run victory. Ben Stokes was the star of the show in the 2nd Test match with both bat and the ball while Stuart Broad made a rousing comeback into the side with 6 wickets. The West Indies batting department was taken apart by England at Old Trafford and they would look to play at their best in the pivotal match.

Where is the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match taking place?

The England vs West Indies 3rd Test match will take place at The Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

At what time does the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match begin?

The England vs West Indies 3rd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Friday (July 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs West Indies 3rd Test?

The England vs West Indies 3rd Test will be aired live on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten Sports 1, and Sony Ten Sports 1 HD.

How to watch ENG vs WI 3rd Test match online?

The online streaming of the England vs West Indies 3rd Test will be available at Sonyliv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.