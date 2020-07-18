England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain threat looms large in Manchester

England vs West Indies Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3 at Old Trafford: The home side have taken the initiative in the second Test after splendid performance by the batsmen. England declared their innings after scoring 469 runs with Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes scoring centuries. It was another great display from Stokes, who smashed his 10th Test ton at Old Trafford. The all-rounder scored 176 runs in 356 balls registering his longest innings in terms of balls faced. England struck timely with the wicket of Windies opener John Campbell, whom Sam Curran removed in his first over of the innings. West Indies finish on 32/1, trail England by 437 runs.

14:20 hrs IST Sachin Tendulkar backs Broad to come good Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has backed Stuart Broad, saying that the England bowler has plenty of things to show on the field. “There is a spring in @StuartBroad8’s walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI,” Sachin tweeted.





14:10 hrs IST All eyes on Stuart Broad England pacer Stuart Broad did not pick up a wicket but his spell with the new ball was very impressive. With rain and overcast conditions set to rule Day 3, he could be a handful.





14:00 hrs IST Weather update It does not look good today. There is more than 60% chances of rain in the first two hours of play and that will only come down to 50% in the afternoon session. We will be lucky if we get play in the first three hours.





13:50 hrs IST ‘England’s best player’ Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded Stokes and called him “England’s best player”. “England’s best player England’s best fielder England’s most impactful bowler England’s best batsman at the moment delivers once again @benstokes38 is a freak ... nothing he cannot do #TestCricket #ENGvWI,” Vaughan tweeted.





13:40 hrs IST Day 2 recap Overnight batsman Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes completely their centuries to put England in command. Stokes finished with 176 but after their dismissal West Indies made a decent comeback in the match through off-spinner Roston Chase who ended with a five-wicket haul. England declared their innings at 469 for 9. In reply, West Indies lost opener John Campbell to Sam Curran and reached stumps at 32 for 1.



