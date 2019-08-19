e-paper
England woman cricketer Danni Wyatt scripts history with a ton in WCSL

Danni Wyatt is the first English player to score a hundred in the Women’s Cricket Super League (WCSL).

cricket Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:26 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Danni Wyatt of England.
File image of Danni Wyatt of England.(Getty Images)
         

Danni Wyatt has scripted history as she became the first ever English player to score a ton in the Women’s Cricket Super League (WCSL). Playing for Southern Vipers, Wyatt scored 110 off 60 balls. Meanwhile, her score is the second-highest of all time in the competition, after Suzie Bates’ 119 in 2017. “It was a tricky wicket,” Wyatt was quoted as saying by CRICKETher after the game.

“Me and Suzie [Bates] struggled a bit in the first few overs. It was one of those wickets where you have to just back yourself and slog it really. I came off the pitch thinking, ‘Wow, how did I manage that?’

Also read: England unchanged for third Ashes Test as James Anderson continues recovery

“Once I was in, I wasn’t thinking and just wanted to hit boundaries. Anything up there and full I tried to get my hands through. I’ve not hit a 100 for about 15 months so it’s nice to get another one!” she added.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 16:25 IST

