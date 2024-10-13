Explore
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 13, 2024 3:04 PM IST
    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat in the Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score, Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 13 Oct 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    England Women squad -
    Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone
    Scotland Women squad -
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Jack Brown, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Rachel Slater    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 13, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Scores: England Women Playing XI

    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Dani Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

    Oct 13, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Scores: Scotland Women Playing XI

    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women (Playing XI) - Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (WK), Kathryn Bryce (C), Ailsa Lister, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Jack Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell.

    Oct 13, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Toss Update

    England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat

    Oct 13, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    England Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
    Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between England Women and Scotland Women to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

