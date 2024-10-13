England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat
- 52 Mins agoEngland Women Playing XI
- 52 Mins agoScotland Women Playing XI
- 52 Mins agoToss Update
- 21 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 13 Oct 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
England Women squad -
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone
Scotland Women squad -
Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Jack Brown, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Rachel Slater...Read More
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Scores: England Women Playing XI
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Dani Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Scores: Scotland Women Playing XI
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women (Playing XI) - Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (WK), Kathryn Bryce (C), Ailsa Lister, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Jack Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell.
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Toss Update
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
England Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
Match 17 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between England Women and Scotland Women to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.