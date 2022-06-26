England's Ben Foakes ruled out of 3rd Test vs New Zealand with Covid-19

Sam Billings will take over as England wicketkeeper when the team resumes play in the third test against New Zealand on Sunday at Headingley after Ben Foakes tested positive for COVID-19.

Foakes did not take the field in the afternoon on the third day's play after complaining of back pain and later returned a positive test after a check-up at the team hotel in Leeds.

Jonny Bairstow deputised with the gloves during the tourists’ second innings but Billings, who made his test debut in the final match of the Ashes, has been drafted to take over for the rest of the match.

Billings becomes the second substitute to play for England in this series, with Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson handed a debut at Lord’s after Jack Leach fell awkwardly in the field.

Foakes is the second member of the England set-up to test positive in the past week, with batting coach Marcus Trescothick unable to join up with the team for the series finale after a positive result.

New Zealand have also been hit, with captain Kane Williamson ruled out on the eve of the second test at Trent Bridge. Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell and two members of support staff have also had the virus since arriving in England.