Bridgetown [Barbados], : England captain Jos Buttler surpassed Australian opener David Warner to become the fourth-highest run-getter in ICC T20 World Cup history. England's Jos Buttler overtakes David Warner, becomes 4th highest run-getter in T20 WC

Buttler accomplished this during the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against the USA at Barbados.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

During the game, Buttler was relentless and destructive against the World Cup debutants, scoring 83* in just 38 balls, with six fours and seven massive sixes in an easy run-chase of 116 runs. He scored at a strike rate of 218.42.

In the ongoing tournament, Buttler has scored 191 runs in seven matches and six innings at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 159.16, with a half-century. His best score is 83*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

Since his T20 WC debut in 2012, Buttler has played 34 matches and scored 990 runs in 33 innings at an average of 43.04 and a strike rate of 147.10, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 101*. Warner, on the other hand, has 978 runs in 40 matches and innings at an average of 26.43, with eight fifties.

With the bat, Buttler's best tournament was in 2021 held in UAE, scoring 269 runs in six innings at an average of 89.67, with a century and fifty. His best score was 101*. England reached the semifinals that season. England went on to win the tournament under his captaincy in 2022 at Australia, in which he scored 225 runs in six matches at an average of 45.00, with two fifties.

The top run-getter in the tournament history is India's Virat Kohli, who has scored 1,207 runs at an average of 63.52, with a strike rate of 129.78. He has scored 14 half-centuries in 30 innings, with the best score of 89*.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and put USA to bat first. Nitish Kumar , Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh played crucial knocks, but England knocked down the co-hosts for 115 runs in 18.5 overs.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England. Adil Rashid , Sam Curran also bowled really well for England. Jordan managed to take a hat-trick, getting four wickets in his third over.

England chased down the target in just 9.4 overs, with skipper Buttler and Phil Salt unleashing carnage on the USA.

Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.