IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
cricket

England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour

  • Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 PM IST

England opener Dominic Sibley has found the going tough in Tests ever since cricket resumed after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. England decided to persist with him despite his lean patch against Pakistan but his returns on the tour of Sri Lanka were disappointing as he manged to score 4 and 2 in the first Test and was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the second Test.

With England looking to wrap up the series in Galle after Sri Lanka slumped to 126 all out in the second innings, Sibley showed his mettle as he dug deep on a treacherous track to guide his team to victory.

ALSO READ: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets

England lost 4 wickets for 89 runs while chasing 164 for victory in the fourth innings. But Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.

Next up for England is the tough tour of India where they start of with a 4-match Test series. Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella tried to break Sibley's concentration on the fourth day in Galle by asking him whether he would open in India too.

Sibley decided to play that question with a straight bat too, just as he was doing it to the deliveries. This helped him end the chatter as the opener continued with his batting.

"Are you going to open in India?" was the query from Dickwella. To which Sibley replied, "Don't know. I haven't had a very good series."

ALSO READ: Root notches 19th test century in Galle

The victory was Joe Root's 25th Test win as captain of England in his 46th match in charge. With this win, Root illustrious surpassed predecessors Alastair Cook and Jonathan Strauss, who had both presided over 24 Test wins as captains of the Three Lions.

Root is now just one win away from equalling Michael Vaughan's record fo 26 Test wins as captain, the most for England. His win percentage of above 54 is secodn only to that of Mike Brearly, among those who have captained England in 30 Test matches or more.






SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka vs england dom sibley
app
Close
e-paper
India's Shubman Gill, right, hits a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill, right, hits a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc.(AP)
cricket

'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Speaking in an interview on Sportstar, West Indies legend Ian Bishop praised Shubman Gill, describing him as an "elegent, eye-catching" batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Makes no sense': Vaughan on Bairstow missing first two Tests vs India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST
India vs England: The trio has been rested as part of ECB's player management policy, which stresses on giving adequate rest to every English cricketer in a packed calendar year, which includes 17 Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
cricket

Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Ashwin proved instrumental in stopping Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith during the first two Tests. He was Australia's best batsman and Ashwin negated his threat by constant variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
cricket

'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST
India vs Australia: After India won the T20 series 2-1, skipper Virat Kohli handed Natarajan the winning trophy during the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Currently, India and New Zealand are placed at the top two spots in the WTC standings. Virat Kohli's side has 430 points after playing five series, while New Zealand has 420 points after playing five series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
cricket

ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets

Reuters, Galle
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST
England scored 164-4, with Sibley 56 not out and Jos Buttler unbeaten on 46 as they overcame jittery moments to complete a 2-0 series triumph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
cricket

'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:28 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant brought the goods when the team needed him to, and showcased why he is considered to be a match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
cricket

Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
cricket

England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120-run in 3rd ODI(Bangladesh Cricket/ Twitter)
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120-run in 3rd ODI(Bangladesh Cricket/ Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh post 297-6 after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019(Reuters)
England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019(Reuters)
cricket

England to host New Zealand for two tests in June

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:52 PM IST
It will be the first time that New Zealand, which leads the test rankings, has played tests in England since 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
cricket

Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Azam has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
cricket

'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP