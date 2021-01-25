England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour
England opener Dominic Sibley has found the going tough in Tests ever since cricket resumed after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. England decided to persist with him despite his lean patch against Pakistan but his returns on the tour of Sri Lanka were disappointing as he manged to score 4 and 2 in the first Test and was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the second Test.
With England looking to wrap up the series in Galle after Sri Lanka slumped to 126 all out in the second innings, Sibley showed his mettle as he dug deep on a treacherous track to guide his team to victory.
England lost 4 wickets for 89 runs while chasing 164 for victory in the fourth innings. But Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
Next up for England is the tough tour of India where they start of with a 4-match Test series. Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella tried to break Sibley's concentration on the fourth day in Galle by asking him whether he would open in India too.
Sibley decided to play that question with a straight bat too, just as he was doing it to the deliveries. This helped him end the chatter as the opener continued with his batting.
"Are you going to open in India?" was the query from Dickwella. To which Sibley replied, "Don't know. I haven't had a very good series."
The victory was Joe Root's 25th Test win as captain of England in his 46th match in charge. With this win, Root illustrious surpassed predecessors Alastair Cook and Jonathan Strauss, who had both presided over 24 Test wins as captains of the Three Lions.
Root is now just one win away from equalling Michael Vaughan's record fo 26 Test wins as captain, the most for England. His win percentage of above 54 is secodn only to that of Mike Brearly, among those who have captained England in 30 Test matches or more.
