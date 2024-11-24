Menu Explore
England's wicket-keeper Jordan Cox doubtful for New Zealand Test series after hand injury

ANI |
Nov 24, 2024 06:48 PM IST

The incident occurred during a practice session on Sunday morning in Queenstown, as England prepared for the first Test at Hagley Oval, scheduled to begin on Thursday. Cox, who was poised to make his Test debut with Jamie Smith on paternity leave, was taken to a local hospital for scans to assess the damage.

New Delhi [India], : England's wicket-keeper Jordan Cox faces uncertainty for the Test series against New Zealand following a hand injury sustained before the final day of their tour match against a Prime Minister's XI.

The incident occurred during a practice session on Sunday morning in Queenstown, as England prepared for the first Test at Hagley Oval, scheduled to begin on Thursday. Cox, who was poised to make his Test debut as Jamie Smith is on paternity leave, was taken to a local hospital for scans to assess the damage, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Cox has a history of hand injuries, having previously broken a finger of his right hand during The Hundred in 2023. The severity of his current injury might prevent him from taking up wicketkeeping duties for Essex this summer, following his move from Kent. His stint behind the stumps on Saturday was his first red-ball appearance since July 2023.

In Cox's absence, Ollie Pope stepped in as wicketkeeper, while captain Ben Stokes, who had opted out of the first day's play, returned to the field.

Notably, James Anderson, who retired four months ago, drew significant attention as he was drafted in as a substitute fielder. This came after three players opted out of the match for extra practice in the nets, the ESPNcricinfo reported.

England's squad in New Zealand is currently incomplete, with Jacob Bethell and Rehan Ahmed expected to join the team in Christchurch on Monday after finishing the white-ball tour of the Caribbean last week.

Should Cox be ruled out of the tour, England is unlikely to overburden Pope with additional responsibilities, especially given his crucial role at No. 3. Potential replacements include Phil Salt and Durham's Ollie Robinson, both promising middle-order batters who could receive their maiden Test call-ups. Jonny Bairstow, despite having a year left on his central contract, remains an unlikely option, given his absence from the Test squad since his 100th cap at the end of the India tour earlier this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

