e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / English County Championship to begin on August 1: ECB

English County Championship to begin on August 1: ECB

The fixtures and format for the season are to be decided by the 18 first-class counties in a meeting in early July and plans will include both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

cricket Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, home to the Lancashire County Club.
The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, home to the Lancashire County Club.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday gave the go-ahead for professional men’s county cricket to start its season on Aug. 1.

The men’s County Championship was initially scheduled to begin on April 12, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fixtures and format for the season are to be decided by the 18 first-class counties in a meeting in early July and plans will include both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

“It’s a significant step for our game that we are able to approve the start of the men’s domestic season for Aug. 1 and one which will be welcomed by everyone connected with County Cricket,” ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“It must be stressed that the safety of our players, staff and officials has been the first priority through all discussions and government guidance will continue to shape our planning and preparation.”

Harrison added that plans for the return of the women’s domestic game remain ongoing.

England’s county cricketers will continue to take pay cuts of up to 20% in June and July as counties reel from the financial impact of the pandemic.

On the international cricket front, England return to action following the COVID-19 stoppage with three tests against the West Indies next month.

The first match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In