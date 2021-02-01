‘English cricket still doesn’t understand spin’: Graeme Swann explains what England spinners ‘really need’
Ahead of the first Test against India in Chennai, former England spinner Graeme Swann stated that the current England team lacks in understanding the spin bowling.
In a conversation with the Daily Mail, the former cricketer mentioned how Joe Root's field placement against spinners in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka tour was questionable. Though England managed to win the series 2-0 before travelling to India, Swann believes that there’s a lot of work has to be done.
“English cricket still doesn’t really understand spin or captain it well — and that’s not a dig at Joe Root,” Swann told Daily Mail.
“One thing I will say, and Bumble (David Lloyd) mentioned this on Sky in the Sri Lanka series, is that I can’t understand having a deep cover to spinners like Joe did. It’s just a field placing for a dirty ball. By all means, play with a long-on or long-off or deep midwicket if you’re trying to tempt the batsman into something, but never ever have a deep cover.”
ALSO READ | 'He is going to be a bit of a legend': Brad Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best for next
Swann further suggested that the England spinners need to have a ‘bit of swagger’ while bowling against India.
“And what England’s spinners really need is a bit of swagger. Very few players feel that way in international cricket because of the amount of respect they give the opposition and the awe and wonder at being there.
“If I could sit down with Jack Leach and Dom Bess now, I would tell them to just go out there and think, 'This is where I belong',” he said.
India and England are gearing up for the first Test which begins in Chennai on Friday.
Earlier on Monday, members of the Indian and England cricket teams have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, clearing the way for their first full-strength net sessions from Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Going to be a legend': Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best
- Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsman will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I never had question marks on Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘English cricket still doesn’t understand spin’: Graeme Swann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full England squad clears COVID-19 tests, to train from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50 percent crowd for 2nd India-England Test; media also allowed to cover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer won't 'ignore' reports criticising his coaching style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record
- Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test in Kolkata in November 2019, but Pujara has not had a ton since scoring a mammoth 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy
- Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That was more heart-breaking than missing a 100': Pant on SCG dismissal
- In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane lauds Dravid’s role in grooming youngsters who excelled in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is going to cause chaos': Clarke speaks on Langer controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breaks by default galore in the time of Mithali Raj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's something we can use': Leech on emulating Giles' leg-stump line vs India
- Will we see a repeat of Ashley Giles-like tactics of bowling outside leg-stump to the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza posts adorable birthday message for hubby Shoaib Malik
- Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took to social media to share a lovely picture of the couple and posted a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Shoaib Malik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox