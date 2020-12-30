e-paper
Home / Cricket / Entire Pakistan team knew the spot-fixer: Danish Kaneria makes another sensational claim

Entire Pakistan team knew the spot-fixer: Danish Kaneria makes another sensational claim

Kaneria, who was indicted in a spot-fixing case while playing county cricket in 2012, alleged that the bookmaker was even known to the Pakistan Cricket Board officials.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2019 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Danish Kaneria
File image of Danish Kaneria(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made another sensational claim when he said that the bookie, who played a role in the 2012 spot-fixing scandal in English county cricket, was a frequent visitor to Pakistan and he even had the permission of the Pakistan Cricket Board. He went on to claim that even Pakistan players knew the bookie.

“I have always been portrayed from the wrong angle. When people have the opportunity to speak the truth, they do not, they twist facts and tell. I am telling you the reality today. In my case, the people who introduced me to the person, who were they? My case is open to all,” Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

ALSO READ: Danish Kaneria says match-fixers were welcomed back into the team - Watch

“The entire Pakistan team knew that person (spot-fixer) and so did the officials. That person also kept coming to Pakistan on official tours. He was invited by the PCB. I never knew that person personally. I was introduced to him by stating that both of us belong to the same religion.”

After the news broke, Kaneria’s Essex teammate Mervyn Westfield was sent to prison for two months at Belmarsh prison in London after he pleaded guilty of accepting USD 7,862 from an illegal bookmaker, Anu Bhatt, for conceding 12 runs in an over.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly sent me food: Inzamam says cricket and religion don’t mix, rubbishes Danish Kaneria claims

“Why doesn’t anyone talk about this? Why don’t they speak the truth? I have played my entire cricket with utter honesty,” said Kaneria.

“To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my Youtube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television,” he further said.

