Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board sacked following humiliating World Cup loss to India

In the wake of a humbling loss to India in the 2023 World Cup, Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe made a sweeping decision on Monday, dismissing every member of the Sri Lanka Cricket board. Following a staggering defeat by a staggering 302 runs in Mumbai on November 2, public outrage and calls for the resignation of the Shammi Silva-led SLC administration had reached a crescendo. In response to these demands, several demonstrations were staged outside the SLC premises, urging the Silva administration to step down.

Sri Lanka cricket in all sorts of turmoil.(Agencies)

The tension escalated to the point where riot police were deployed to safeguard the building. Ranasinghe took swift action by appointing an interim seven-member committee, with former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga at the helm. This committee's formation was made possible under the authority of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Comprising three retired judges, including two women, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa, this committee marked the return of Arjuna Ranatunga to a leadership role in Sri Lankan cricket. Ranatunga, who previously led a similar interim committee in 2008, had been critical of the Silva administration's management.

Shammi Silva had been elected as SLC chief in May for his third consecutive term, originally set to run until 2025. However, the recent turn of events has reshaped the landscape of Sri Lankan cricket administration.

This was Sri Lanka's second straight woeful performance against India in ODIs. Before being bundled out for 55 at the Wankhede Stadium four days ago, they were shot out for 50 in the Asia Cup final at Colombo on September 17. Sri Lanka's heavy defeat to India – the second-largest in terms of margin at the CWC '23 not only was an embarrassing performance but it also put paid to their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. With just 2 wins from 7 games, Sri Lanka are struggling at 7th, a rung below Afghanistan.

