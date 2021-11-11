Home / Cricket / Eoin Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup
England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats. 
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan embrace after the match (REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out of this year's edition in the semi-finals on Wednesday. 

England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats.

Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, has played more than 100 T20 internationals for the team.

Asked if he would like to continue as captain after Wednesday's defeat, Morgan said: "I hope so."

“I'm still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for that changing room.” 

"The guys give everything. They're at the forefront of change on and off the field and we have a lot of things to be proud about. I'm incredibly proud to be the leader."

England won the T20 World Cup in 2010. 

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text) 

