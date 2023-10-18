News / Cricket / ‘Even India's C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI': Sreesanth hits back at Arthur's ‘see you in World Cup final’ remark

‘Even India's C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI': Sreesanth hits back at Arthur's ‘see you in World Cup final’ remark

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Taking aim at Mickey Arthur, former Indian pacer Sreesanth has issued a bold statement about the India vs Pakistan rivalry at the ODI World Cup.

Despite Pakistan succumbing to one of the worst collapses against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the high-profile fixture of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, their technical director Mickey Arthur admitted that he is still looking forward to taking on the tournament hosts in the summit clash of the showpiece event. In one of the most lopsided rivalries at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Team India handed Pakistan its eighth consecutive defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sreesanth dropped a bold claim about India's World Cup rivalry with Pakistan(ANI-Getty Images)
Two-time champions India have won all of its eight matches against Pakistan in the ODI World Cups. Even in Pakistan's World Cup-winning campaign, the Green Army lifted the famous trophy after getting beaten by India in 1992. On Sunday, Rohit and Co. extended India's winning streak to 8-0 by hammering Babar's men in front of 120,000 fans. Hurt by the absence of Pakistan fans in Ahmedabad, Pakistan team director Arthur claimed that the high-voltage clash didn't seem like an ICC event to him.

ALSO READ: PCB files complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Babar and Co. during India vs Pakistan clash at WC

‘Don’t think Pakistan can ever beat India’

Taking note of Arthur's remarks, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth issued a bold statement about India's World Cup rivalry with Pakistan. The 2011 World Cup winner opined that even India's C team can register a win over Pakistan.

“Mickey Arthur said we’ll meet in the final. I don’t think Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC trophy or in any other event considering the team they have. Even our C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI. Make an IPL XI of players who are not playing, even they can defeat the Pakistan team,” Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

'Pakistan cannot even dream of…'

Meeting India in the 2023 edition of the World Cup, Babar's Pakistan side was dismissed for 191 inside 43 overs. At 155/2 in the 30th over, Pakistan were hoping to register a 300-plus total against India. However, a collective bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah and Co. triggered a shocking batting collapse of the Green Army. Pakistan ended up losing its remaining eight wickets for just 36 runs.

“Pakistan cannot even dream of playing in such a big stadium. We gave them a chance, but if you play like that, you won’t get such chances again,” Sreesanth added.

With two wins from three matches, Babar's Pakistan side will hope to return to winning ways in the ODI World Cup on Friday. The 1992 champions are set to meet five-time winners Australia at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

