Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Every time there was 5% excuse to drop Ashwin...': Gavaskar lambasts India's double standard over neglecting legend

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 23, 2024 01:31 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar's statement came days after Ashwin suddenly ended his international career midway through the ongoing Test series in Australia.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar called out the team management's double standard over the years as he reckoned Ravichandran Ashwin was repeatedly ignored for a place in the playing XI over “team balance.” Gavaskar's statement came days after Ashwin suddenly ended his international career midway through the ongoing Test series in Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Taking to his column in Midday, Gavaskar said that with cricket being a “batter's game,” Ashwin, who holds the world record for the most Player of the Series award won, alongside Muttiah Muralitharan, failed earn enough recognition for his all-round abilities.

“Cricket being a batters’ game, the fact that he invariably won the Player of the Series award didn’t win him kudos among the batters' fraternity. Every time there was even a five percent excuse to leave him out of the eleven, it was grabbed avidly with the excuse of team balance,” he wrote.

The India batting legend further claimed that a similar selection procedure was not applied for batters as it was for bowlers, wherein, Ashwin was often omitted from the playing XI over pitch conditions.

Gavaskar added: “At home, there was no way he could be left out because the management knew that without him, they could not win the game. If the excuse was that the pitch and conditions wouldn’t suit the ICC number one-ranked bowler, how come the same excuse was not used for the batters even if they were not top-ranked by ICC, but who struggled in similar pitches and conditions?”

Ashwin ‘denied honour, captaincy’

Gavaskar also blamed the BCCI and their selection committee for not recognising Ashwin's leadership abilities, nor showing him the honour with a farewell match. However, he hailed India captain Rohit Sharma for his act during Ashwin's 100th Test match.

“Ashwin would have made a fine captain for India, but he was denied even the honor of being the vice-captain. There was an opportunity to give him the belated honour even if it was for a token Test match and a limited-overs bilateral series, but that also was denied to him. That’s why it was so good to see Rohit Sharma ask him to lead the team out on his 100th Test match,” he said.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On