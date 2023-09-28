'Everyone said, win the World Cup. But MS Dhoni had this one line...': Sehwag's epic 2011 motivation for Rohit and co.

Team India ended its last bit of bilateral action before the 2023 World Cup with a 2-1 series win over Australia. The series did end on a disappointing note with India facing a 66-run loss in the final match in Rajkot on Wednesday but the series win will nevertheless hold Rohit Sharma's men in good stead as they enter the World Cup. India will be facing England in their first warm-up match for the tournament on September 30 and ahead of the all-important tournament at home, former India opener Virender Sehwag had an advice for the side. Rohit Sharma plays a shot during 3rd ODI vs Australia; MS Dhoni with the World Cup trophy in 2011(PTI)

Sehwag was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni's captaincy; the former opener was crucial to India's campaign, providing the side with electrifying starts in key matches throughout the tournament. Sehwag had notably made a blistering start to India's campaign with a 175 against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The former opener, in a chat with Cricbuzz, opened up on Team India's off-the-field approach throughout the World Cup and explained how Rohit Sharma's men could benefit from the same.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli is the only member of the 2011 World Cup squad who is still part of the side. Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin – also a member of the 2011 side – was called back for the ODIs against Australia.

“When we had a team meeting, we decided we won't read newspapers, don't listen to outside noise. Anything which can add to pressure, we won't do. It had become a rule and almost everyone genuinely followed that. We stayed together, we tried enjoy and do team-building exercises. Because it's easy to drift apart in long tournaments such as these. Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni ensured that we stay together,” Sehwag stressed.

"Before and after matches, we had get-togethers. And we used to mostly talk cricket. On dinners, cricket strategies used to be topic. I used to give suggestions. That was a big reason behind our World Cup win. Of course, we had pressure. Whether we were on flight, the CISF personnel, in hotel, the managers and waiters... everyone kept saying, 'win the World Cup'.

“But MS Dhoni has this one line, 'focus on the process'. Our process was good, that's why we won,” said the former India star.

Rohit-led India positive before WC

India may have faced a defeat in their final ODI before the World Cup but Rohit Sharma remains positive about the side's preparations for the marquee tournament. This month, India churned out impressive performances to win the Asia Cup before beating Australia 2-1 in the ODI series.

"The last 7-8 ODIs we've played really well in different conditions. We were challenged at different times and we took that challenge really well. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted today but I'm not going to look too much into this game. We've been playing really well," the skipper said at the post-match presentation.

Follow us on WhatsApp

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON