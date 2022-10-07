'Everyone talks about Rizwan's records. But did we win the Asia Cup?': Pakistan great tears into wicketkeeper-batter

Pakistan registered a convincing victory over Bangladesh in the first match of the T20I tri-series on Friday. Mohammad Rizwan posted an unbeaten 78 from 50 balls to help Pakistan to a 21-run win in Christchurch. Pakistan lost the toss and posted 167-5 after being sent in to bat, with Rizwan sharing a 52-run opening stand with skipper Babar Azam (22) and then putting on 42 for the second wicket with Shan Masood (31 from 22 deliveries) to set up Pakistan's innings.

He batted through the 20 overs and hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his 21st T20 international half century. However, despite a player-of-the-match performance from Rizwan, former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht was not too happy with how Rizwan built his innings against Bangladesh.

Bakht was critical of the wicketkeeper-batter's strike rate throughout the innings, and also brought out the numbers to prove his point.

“He (Shan Masood) showed intent. He tried. He came in the seventh over; at that time, Rizwan was batting on 28. Shan was dismissed in the 12th over and within 5 overs, he took his individual score to 31. Rizwan, at the same time, was batting on 38. Shan's intent was very good, and everyone should have the same intent,” Bakht said on Geo Super.

“We listed Rizwan's individual performances, but did we win the Asia Cup? People will criticise me saying that Rizwan broke the record, but did we win? If we win the tr-series, will we be favourites to win the World Cup?” said the former Pakistan star.

Bakht also had a warning for the Pakistan side. “If we bat like this, we can't compete against big teams,” he said.

Earlier, with the ball, Mohammad Wasim snared 3-24, including the first wicket in the fifth over and two in two deliveries with perfect yorkers to start the 19th, and Mohammad Nawaz returned 2-25 as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 146-8 in reply.

