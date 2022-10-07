Home / Cricket / 'Pakistan are over dependent on Babar and Rizwan. Whereas India are...': Ex-IND coach's huge statement ahead of T20 WC

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:13 PM IST

Ahead of the blockbuster clash on October 23, a former India coach made a big statement comparing India and Pakistan.

Indian team; Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam
ByHT Sports Desk

They faced each other twice a month back, in the 2022 Asia Cup, and they are all set to face each other later this month in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne when Rohit Sharma-led India will aim to avenge their 10-wicket defeat in the last edition. And ahead of the blockbuster clash on October 23, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar made a big statement comparing the two teams.

Speaking to Star Sports, Bangar said that while Pakistan have been completely dependent on their top-order batters in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, while India have at least three to four match winners in their squad.

"Team India have had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, which is a team that is not dependent on just one or two individuals," Bangar said while speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live' during the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa on Thursday.

"I feel, in the batting department, it's clear that Pakistan is over dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players. There are four or five match winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective I feel the Indian team is in a better position," he added.

Pakistan's middle-order has lately faced immense criticism over the last few weeks, especially during their their home series against England where they lost 4-3.

Pakistan are presently in New Zealand for a tri-series which will be their final preparation for the T20 World Cup, while India have already reached Australia for the tournament.

